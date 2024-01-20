Sign up
Previous
Photo 1444
Then and now
The left hand ice bottle was taken on Wednesday and today on the right you can see it thawing in an unusual way.
Today’s temp at 09.00hrs is 5c but feels like 0.
There is a chilly wind.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
ice
,
glass
,
bottle
Diana
ace
Such an interesting comparison! Our temps are a high 36C at 10am 🙈
January 20th, 2024
