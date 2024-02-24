Previous
Things that I made. 6 by wakelys
Photo 1479

Things that I made. 6

A small tea light holder made of sea glass.
The sea glass can be found on the beach where I live.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous this looks, it must give off beautiful light!
February 24th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely. I can imagine it with a small candle lighting a room in the evening - it would make such a gorgeous effect.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise