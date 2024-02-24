Sign up
Previous
Photo 1479
Things that I made. 6
A small tea light holder made of sea glass.
The sea glass can be found on the beach where I live.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
1
Tags
bowl
,
seaglass
,
for2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this looks, it must give off beautiful light!
February 24th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely. I can imagine it with a small candle lighting a room in the evening - it would make such a gorgeous effect.
February 24th, 2024
