Things that I made. 5 by wakelys
Photo 1478

Things that I made. 5

Another little vase made in the autumn. Sorry no colour version today but for those interested the base colour in a very dark brown (ironstone) and the fungus is a dark Green.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Susan Wakely

Babs ace
When I first this on the thumbnail I thought it was a shark egg casing ha ha.
February 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@onewing now that would be a great find here on Hayling Island.
February 23rd, 2024  
