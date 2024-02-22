Previous
Things that I made. 4 by wakelys
Photo 1477

Things that I made. 4

This is made of glass and lives in my garden.
It brightens up a dull day especially when it’s raining like today.
Clockwise - top petal blue, mauve, yellow, orange & red.
Press ganged in providing the colour version here
22nd February 2024

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Kathy A ace
Nice minimalistic shot. We do need to see the colour version of all your crafts though
February 22nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely. Lets see the colours please.
February 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@kjarn @briaan just for you it is now in my extra album.
February 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
FAV wonderful in black-and-white because of its simplicity
February 22nd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Well done. A glorious addition to the garden.
February 22nd, 2024  
