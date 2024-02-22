Sign up
Previous
Photo 1477
Things that I made. 4
This is made of glass and lives in my garden.
It brightens up a dull day especially when it’s raining like today.
Clockwise - top petal blue, mauve, yellow, orange & red.
Press ganged in providing the colour version
here
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2062
photos
135
followers
98
following
404% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2024 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
glass
,
for2024
Kathy A
ace
Nice minimalistic shot. We do need to see the colour version of all your crafts though
February 22nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely. Lets see the colours please.
February 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@kjarn
@briaan
just for you it is now in my extra album.
February 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
FAV wonderful in black-and-white because of its simplicity
February 22nd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Well done. A glorious addition to the garden.
February 22nd, 2024
365 Project
close