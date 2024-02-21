Sign up
Photo 1476
Things that I made. 3
Another make from my pottery class made in the autumn. Grasses picked locally.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
2059
photos
135
followers
98
following
Tags
vase
,
for2024
JackieR
ace
Love this pot
February 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful pot.
February 21st, 2024
