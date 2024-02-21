Previous
One for Kitty by wakelys
One for Kitty

@cutekitty asked to see to colour version so here it is. Sitting on my kitchen windowsill. Looking a little on the darker side as it is wet and miserable outside.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Swillin' Billy Flynn

Very pretty.
Very pretty.
February 21st, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha........thank you...love it......those little 'shrooms are so sweet......
February 21st, 2024  
Chrissie
Love this 💕
February 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
And for me, I love the colour versions of your beautiful pots.
February 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is lovely
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh it's beautiful! I like the color very much.
February 21st, 2024  
