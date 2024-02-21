Sign up
Previous
Photo 584
One for Kitty
@cutekitty
asked to see to colour version so here it is. Sitting on my kitchen windowsill. Looking a little on the darker side as it is wet and miserable outside.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
6
5
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2060
photos
135
followers
98
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st February 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vase
,
grasses
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Very pretty.
February 21st, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha........thank you...love it......those little 'shrooms are so sweet......
February 21st, 2024
Chrissie
Love this 💕
February 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
And for me, I love the colour versions of your beautiful pots.
February 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is lovely
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh it's beautiful! I like the color very much.
February 21st, 2024
