Photo 585
As requested
In its natural habitat.
Before anyone else asks here it is.
FOR version
here
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2062
photos
135
followers
98
following
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2024 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
glass
garden
katy
ace
Oh, how pretty! Especially in your garden, and to know that you made it yourself makes it so special
February 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
I love it in colour, so beautiful
February 22nd, 2024
