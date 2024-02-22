Previous
As requested by wakelys
Photo 585

As requested

In its natural habitat.
Before anyone else asks here it is.
FOR version here
22nd February 2024

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
katy ace
Oh, how pretty! Especially in your garden, and to know that you made it yourself makes it so special
February 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
I love it in colour, so beautiful
February 22nd, 2024  
