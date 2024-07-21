Sign up
Previous
Photo 648
Birthday cake
A family BBQ to celebrate my nieces birthday so a good reason to bake a cake.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
9
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2275
photos
138
followers
96
following
177% complete
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
645
1624
646
647
1625
1626
648
1627
Views
12
9
Extra
iPhone 15 Pro
21st July 2024 3:00pm
cake
,
baking
,
bld-31
xbm
ace
Which of course you resisted! :
July 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@g3xbm
i over indulged in cake mix and butter icing while making it and had to eat some today so to give everyone at the party confidence to follow suit. It’s tough being the cake baker.
July 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful image and cake!
July 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
How delicious with that lovely icing! I bet it was a great hit.
July 21st, 2024
Tia
ace
Delicious looking cake!
July 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Ooh please bake mine for me!!?
July 21st, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Alluring shot. Bet it soon goes.
July 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I can do a dairy free and gluten free option.
July 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
nope fattening and calorific please?!
July 21st, 2024
