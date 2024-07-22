Previous
Now where does this feather belong? by wakelys
Now where does this feather belong?

This Heron was spending a long time on preening this morning. It was drizzling and my hair was starting to go frizzy so I had empathy for the Heron.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Babs ace
He is really having a bad hair day.
July 22nd, 2024  
