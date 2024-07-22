Sign up
Photo 649
Now where does this feather belong?
This Heron was spending a long time on preening this morning. It was drizzling and my hair was starting to go frizzy so I had empathy for the Heron.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2277
photos
138
followers
96
following
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
feathers.
Babs
ace
He is really having a bad hair day.
July 22nd, 2024
