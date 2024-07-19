Sign up
Photo 647
Lake Lucerne
My get pushed challenge was to do a watercolour landscape or seascape from a photograph you have taken.
This is the photograph as seen
here
You will notice ta the girl has gone home but the duck remained.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2272
photos
138
followers
96
following
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th July 2024 8:37am
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-624
Diana
ace
How beautiful this looks, you must have been there.
July 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very well done
July 19th, 2024
