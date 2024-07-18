Sign up
Photo 646
Photo 646
A room with a view
Horizon 22 is London's highest free viewing platform. Located on Level 58. The viewing platform offers 300-degree views.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th July 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
view
,
london
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Great view!
July 18th, 2024
