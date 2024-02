Kakorrhaphiophobia

The word means an irrational fear of failure.

This is my get pushed challenge to depict contrast. B&W with no grey in between.

Well how hard can this be I ask myself.

With determination I set about the task with this idea in mind. Not wanting to fail I put this through Snapseed and much faffing and time this is what I settled for.

I faced the fear and got on with the challenge that I had been set.