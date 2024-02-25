Sign up
Photo 587
Whelk egg case
Well that’s what I think it is. Seen on the beach today.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2067
photos
136
followers
98
following
Views
10
1
1
Extra
NIKON D5600
25th February 2024 10:55am
eotb-153
,
whelk-egg-case
Mags
ace
How interesting. I do love the textures you captured.
February 25th, 2024
