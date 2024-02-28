Previous
Nosey Swans by wakelys
Nosey Swans

They came to view me as some curiosity.
28th February 2024

Susan Wakely

Aww! Beautiful in color too.
February 28th, 2024  
You are a curious creature to them indeed
February 28th, 2024  
