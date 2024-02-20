Sign up
Previous
Photo 583
Bowl
This featured in my main album and a couple of people were interested in the colours.
The glazes used - Vert lustre for the green, iron stone for the dark brown and Snapdragon for the red.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
2058
photos
135
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th February 2024 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh yes........so lovely in colour and so much more 'depth'. You are very clever.
February 20th, 2024
