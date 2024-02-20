Previous
Bowl by wakelys
Bowl

This featured in my main album and a couple of people were interested in the colours.
The glazes used - Vert lustre for the green, iron stone for the dark brown and Snapdragon for the red.
Susan Wakely

Kitty Hawke ace
Oh yes........so lovely in colour and so much more 'depth'. You are very clever.
February 20th, 2024  
