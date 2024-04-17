Sign up
Photo 615
Unify
This is a new piece of art that has appeared on the first floor of a derelict building.
There are several pieces from the same artist on the island
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
7
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
2147
photos
140
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th April 2024 1:21pm
Tags
street-art-13
,
unify
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's super
April 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Well spotted
April 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
there are at least 4 more. Same artist as on the wall of the farm shop.
April 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
would love to hunt them down with you
April 17th, 2024
katy
ace
Oh, how fun! Is this some competition for Banksy? I hope you and.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
hunt them down
April 17th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Love it.
April 17th, 2024
