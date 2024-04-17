Previous
Unify by wakelys
This is a new piece of art that has appeared on the first floor of a derelict building.
There are several pieces from the same artist on the island
17th April 2024

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's super
April 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Well spotted
April 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond there are at least 4 more. Same artist as on the wall of the farm shop.
April 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys would love to hunt them down with you
April 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Oh, how fun! Is this some competition for Banksy? I hope you and. @30pics4jackiesdiamond hunt them down
April 17th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn
Love it.
Love it.
April 17th, 2024  
