Previous
Photo 614
Flowerpot
Needs a bit of a clean but not today.
I believe the plant is Pulsatilla.
One for the mundane challenge as Junan
@paintdipper
asked so nicely for more entries.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2143
photos
140
followers
97
following
168% complete
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
1525
1526
612
613
1527
1528
614
1529
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th April 2024 3:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mundane-flowerpot
katy
ace
Nice pot photo in its natural setting!
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 14th, 2024
