Flowerpot by wakelys
Photo 614

Flowerpot

Needs a bit of a clean but not today.
I believe the plant is Pulsatilla.
One for the mundane challenge as Junan @paintdipper asked so nicely for more entries.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
Nice pot photo in its natural setting!
April 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
April 14th, 2024  
