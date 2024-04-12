Sign up
Previous
Photo 613
Blooms in a bubble.
My get pushed challenge was to play with bubbles.
I thought that I had eradicated the wild garlic from my garden but obviously not!
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2140
photos
139
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
12th April 2024 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
wild-garlic
,
get-pushed-610
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
One for the challenge.
April 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh dear I've this popping up all over my garden too. I'll try bubbles to kill it off tomorrow
April 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Fabulous clarity on flower and bubble
April 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is very cool
April 12th, 2024
