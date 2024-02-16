Previous
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World by wakelys
Photo 582

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

An energetic and colourful show that gives a strong message to the younger generation providing a snapshot of some great and influential woman.
A fun time with my niece and 8 year old great niece.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks very colourful
February 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh this looks like fun
February 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks bright and colourful
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A super fun collage, and what a great thing to do with younger women in your life!
February 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's so wonderfully colourful..
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise