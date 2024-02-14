Sign up
Previous
Photo 581
Bokeh love
My get pushed challenge was to do bokeh with a bonus if they were heart shaped.
Well I have struggled with this in the past and is certainly not something that I like but appreciate it when someone else does it.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
5
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2050
photos
134
followers
98
following
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
579
1465
1466
1467
580
1468
581
1469
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extra
Taken
13th February 2024 5:39pm
Tags
tulips
,
bokeh
,
get-pushed-602
JackieR
ace
Pretty shaped bokeh
February 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
one for the challenge. Easier than expected with the right lens.
February 14th, 2024
Bec
ace
Clever! Love the borders too.
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, the tulip petals look like hearts too.
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautifully put together
February 14th, 2024
