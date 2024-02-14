Previous
Bokeh love by wakelys
Bokeh love

My get pushed challenge was to do bokeh with a bonus if they were heart shaped.
Well I have struggled with this in the past and is certainly not something that I like but appreciate it when someone else does it.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

JackieR
Pretty shaped bokeh
February 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
@aecasey one for the challenge. Easier than expected with the right lens.
February 14th, 2024  
Bec
Clever! Love the borders too.
February 14th, 2024  
Diana
Well done, the tulip petals look like hearts too.
February 14th, 2024  
Casablanca
Beautifully put together
February 14th, 2024  
