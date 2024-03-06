Previous
Octobananapus by wakelys
Photo 1490

Octobananapus

Well what else do you do with a banana before eating it.
Again idea from Pinterest.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
These are great 😃
March 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love this
March 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
You are so funny! Pinterest is clearly inspiring you this week!
March 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Another fabulous shot. fav.
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise