Photo 1490
Octobananapus
Well what else do you do with a banana before eating it.
Again idea from Pinterest.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th March 2024 9:22am
yellow
banana
fruit
rainbow2024
Boxplayer
ace
These are great 😃
March 6th, 2024
Brian
ace
Love this
March 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
You are so funny! Pinterest is clearly inspiring you this week!
March 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Another fabulous shot. fav.
March 6th, 2024
