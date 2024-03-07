Previous
The Grapes of Wrath by wakelys
Photo 1491

The Grapes of Wrath

Oh dear I am running out of colours and ideas.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

ace
@wakelys
Brian ace
Love this
March 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one fav
Suggestions blueberries, purple grapes, aubergine and purple broccoli.
March 7th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
hahaa.......he looks way too cheerful to be wrathful !!
March 7th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
You are running out of ideas? You must be joking. This is terrific. Fav.
March 7th, 2024  
Nada ace
So cute.
March 7th, 2024  
