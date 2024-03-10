Previous
A crabby apple by wakelys
Photo 1494

A crabby apple

The variety of apple is known as pink lady.
The pink is a filter over the light.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful week!
March 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it and you get to eat all the subjects this week. Healthy choices too. fav.
March 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@onewing that’s the bonus but I had to blast the apple in the microwave as I have a problem with raw apple.
March 10th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Such a cute creation, great job
March 10th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh so creative
March 10th, 2024  
Wylie ace
I do love a Pink Lady, but I never knew they could do this!
March 10th, 2024  
