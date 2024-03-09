Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1493
Spud getting diced and sliced
Who knew that there was such a thing as purple sweet potato!
Soup for me today.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2088
photos
136
followers
98
following
409% complete
View this month »
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Latest from all albums
1489
593
1490
1491
594
1492
595
1493
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th March 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
potato
,
rainbow2024
Boxplayer
ace
What a great colour
March 9th, 2024
Kathryn M
Oh you have done so well with this theme. Beetroot this colour yes....but sweet potato ....no I have never seen it, but there again I haven't been looking lol.
March 9th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
It doesn't look happy at all with half of it having been sliced off. Looks very much like a beetroot from the colours but not from the shape.
March 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close