Spud getting diced and sliced by wakelys
Photo 1493

Spud getting diced and sliced

Who knew that there was such a thing as purple sweet potato!
Soup for me today.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Boxplayer ace
What a great colour
March 9th, 2024  
Kathryn M
Oh you have done so well with this theme. Beetroot this colour yes....but sweet potato ....no I have never seen it, but there again I haven't been looking lol.
March 9th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
It doesn't look happy at all with half of it having been sliced off. Looks very much like a beetroot from the colours but not from the shape.
March 9th, 2024  
