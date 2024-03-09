Sign up
Photo 596
Tasty
As seen
here
on my main album I can report back that with a generous addition of hot chilli and crème fraiche it was delicious. I was going to save some for another day but it was good enough to scoff the lot.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
2
1
Tags
soup
Mags
ace
Great job on all counts!
March 9th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice
March 9th, 2024
