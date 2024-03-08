Previous
Chichester in the distance by wakelys
Chichester in the distance

We had a lovely blustery walk in the sunshine but a misty view with the spire of Chichester cathedral just visible.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Kathy ace
I like the foggy, noisy textures and layers of colors.
March 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely misty scene!
March 8th, 2024  
katy ace
I really like the Misty look of this one and all Lines FAV
March 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful atmosphere.
March 8th, 2024  
