Previous
Photo 595
Chichester in the distance
We had a lovely blustery walk in the sunshine but a misty view with the spire of Chichester cathedral just visible.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2087
photos
136
followers
98
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th March 2024 1:55pm
Tags
chichester
Kathy
ace
I like the foggy, noisy textures and layers of colors.
March 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely misty scene!
March 8th, 2024
katy
ace
I really like the Misty look of this one and all Lines FAV
March 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful atmosphere.
March 8th, 2024
