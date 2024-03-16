Previous
Grape posy by wakelys
Photo 1500

Grape posy

And they are very tasty.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bec ace
As usual, very creative and effective.
March 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh wow I am loving this series. Is there no end to your talents. fav.
March 15th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
What a lovely idea and image.
March 15th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Brilliant. You’re obviously loving the challenge.
March 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
You are so creative with these. Your calendar view is looking spectacular.
March 15th, 2024  
katy ace
how incredibly pretty!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise