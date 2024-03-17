Sign up
Photo 1501
A plumulip
I am certainly getting at least my one of my five a day fruit and veg this month most being very tasty but this plum is tasteless and tart so I feel a plum crumble in the making
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
flower
,
plum
,
rainbow2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous week! I’m looking forward to see what you come up with next week
March 17th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
You're getting so good at this type of photography. Always amazing to see.
March 17th, 2024
Kathryn M
Yes looking forward to next week to see what you come up with. Love everything so far.
March 17th, 2024
Nick
ace
I'm loving your rainbow month - fab and so creative.
March 17th, 2024
Brian
ace
Fabulous
March 17th, 2024
Laura
ace
Brilliant.
March 17th, 2024
