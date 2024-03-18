Sign up
Photo 1502
Flying Strawberies
More of a faff than I thought but taste good.
I have just been staring at this and went slightly crossedeyed and it had a great 3d effect. Strange but true for me anyway.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Tags
fruit
,
strawberries
,
rainbow2024
Casablanca
ace
Strawberries always look and smell amazing
March 18th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
They look happy and should taste good.
March 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They are flying for me also.
March 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
They are flying so high, I don't know which one to look at!
March 18th, 2024
