Photo 1519
Transport 4
Lorry and car included as
@kali66
challenged me to incorporate Panning into this weeks theme of transport. Not something that I am the most comfortable with and I certainly got some strange looks .
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
6
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2126
photos
137
followers
97
following
416% complete
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th April 2024 11:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
car
,
transport
,
lorry
,
30-shots2024
,
get-pushed-609
Susan Wakely
ace
@kali66
I might give this another go but just in case this is my offering so far.
April 4th, 2024
Brian
ace
Good effort.
April 4th, 2024
katy
ace
Excellent!
April 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Nailed your challenge brilliantly
April 4th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Awesome effort
April 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, you did an amazing job here!
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
