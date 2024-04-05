Transport 5

Previous
Molly is a little Service Dog and helps her owner with her mobility. During their shopping trip the owner feels confident with the aid of her husband and shopping trolley while Molly takes a little rest and uses the trolley as a mode of transport.
Lis Lapthorn ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
April 5th, 2024  
Lin ace
So adorable.
April 5th, 2024  
