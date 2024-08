Dr Who?

Last year for a whole month I featured the Scarecrows on the Island. Well it’s that time of year again and the theme is Alien and related scarecrows. I passed this one today which also had an audio tape playing once you pressed the button on a white pad that can just about be seen to the left.

My get pushed challenge was to make an image that has the subject dead centre, but you don't crop the image to make it so. So here we are for my Dr Who loving friend and get pushed partner.