Neighbours nosey cat. by wakelys
Photo 1658

Neighbours nosey cat.

Another for my get pushed challenge. To make an image that has the subject dead centre without cropping it to make it so.
This is straight out of camera.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
@30pics4jackiesdiamond another for the challenge.
August 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Perfect!!!!
August 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love this, classic shot
August 21st, 2024  
