Previous
Photo 1666
Centurion Way
A cycle ride today along a dismantled railway track. A pleasant but relatively shot cycle path.
The sculptures are parts from the old railways and provide extra interest to a lovely rural route.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2329
photos
136
followers
92
following
Tags
chichester
,
cycle-path
LTaylor
and which side, exactly side which of the tunnel are we past? fun lane for biking ;}
August 29th, 2024
