Strange planet? by wakelys
Photo 1667

Strange planet?

For my get pushed I was asked to compose an image meant to be viewed with the original shot rotated either 90 or 180 degrees?
So flip this 180 degrees this was on the beach this morning. Te object is a bout with someone swimming behind it.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Susan Wakely ace
@mcsiegle one for the challenge. I am not sure if this is what you had in mind.
August 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fascinating idea
August 30th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful idea. When I turned my tablet round 180 deg. I could see the scene clearly otherwise I couldn't see the swimmer behind the bouy
August 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
We do live in an upside down world
August 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a difference that rotation makes! Great challenge and response
August 30th, 2024  
