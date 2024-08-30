Sign up
Previous
Photo 1667
Strange planet?
For my get pushed I was asked to compose an image meant to be viewed with the original shot rotated either 90 or 180 degrees?
So flip this 180 degrees this was on the beach this morning. Te object is a bout with someone swimming behind it.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2330
photos
136
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
30th August 2024 8:55am
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
bouy
,
get-pushed-630
Susan Wakely
ace
@mcsiegle
one for the challenge. I am not sure if this is what you had in mind.
August 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating idea
August 30th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful idea. When I turned my tablet round 180 deg. I could see the scene clearly otherwise I couldn't see the swimmer behind the bouy
August 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
We do live in an upside down world
August 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What a difference that rotation makes! Great challenge and response
August 30th, 2024
