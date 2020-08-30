Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1732
Flower In Vase.
I had a little play around with this image taken last year and was quite pleased with the results.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
3
1
1
365
Canon EOS 700D
14th August 2019 4:18pm
flower
vase
carnation
twine
hessian
Casablanca
ace
My first thought was dusky rose. What beautiful delicate colours and strong textures. I love it! Instant fav.
September 1st, 2020
