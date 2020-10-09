Sign up
Photo 1752
Look At Me.
As usual I had to go and visit the pansies at the garden centre they all seem to have such lovely faces and appear to be saying " look at me please look at me" I think I must be going potty it perhaps because I don't get out much. haha
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Year 5 starts here on New Years Eve 2017 I want to thank you my friends for all your wonderful comments and...
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Tags
purple
,
faces
,
flower
,
pansy
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful
October 9th, 2020
