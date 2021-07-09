Bright and Beautiful.

I have had a lonely week with my daughter and family on holiday and my son working away but then my friend Shirley rang up to see if I was at home yesterday. We have been friends for 70 years having lived opposite each other as children and going to the same schools and then keeping in touch in all the following years. We no longer live near each other but she is about 30 miles away. We went for lunch at the garden centre and as it was a lovely day sat outside amongst the flowers and caught up with each others news.

