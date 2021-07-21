Previous
Purple in The Borage by wendyfrost
Purple in The Borage

My Borage plants have done well this year by seeding all over the garden. This plant has a combination of pretty purple and blue flowers
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

wendy frost

@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty , When living at the other house I had a borage plant growing in tho top of the garden - The seeds must have come from the "Old man" 's canary feeds , He had his garden next to ours !
July 23rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
A beautiful macro- in North Essex this year there's fields and fields of borage!!
July 23rd, 2021  
