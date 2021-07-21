Sign up
Photo 1918
Purple in The Borage
My Borage plants have done well this year by seeding all over the garden. This plant has a combination of pretty purple and blue flowers
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3111
photos
90
followers
57
following
525% complete
View this month »
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th July 2021 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
herb
,
borage
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty , When living at the other house I had a borage plant growing in tho top of the garden - The seeds must have come from the "Old man" 's canary feeds , He had his garden next to ours !
July 23rd, 2021
JackieR
ace
A beautiful macro- in North Essex this year there's fields and fields of borage!!
July 23rd, 2021
