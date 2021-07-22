Previous
Summer Bright. by wendyfrost
Photo 1919

Summer Bright.

Taken at the garden centre another bright summer flower.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

wendy frost

@wendyfrost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and an instant fav Beautifully captured and great dof !
July 23rd, 2021  
Pigeons Farm ace
Lovely colours in this beautiful flower and background
July 23rd, 2021  
