Photo 1919
Summer Bright.
Taken at the garden centre another bright summer flower.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3111
photos
90
followers
57
following
525% complete
View this month »
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th July 2021 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
brown
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous and an instant fav Beautifully captured and great dof !
July 23rd, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
Lovely colours in this beautiful flower and background
July 23rd, 2021
