Previous
Next
Common Darter. by wendyfrost
Photo 1933

Common Darter.

Taken from my doorstep and trying to not let my hand shake.
Since my hands have been so swollen and numb I have reverted back to my small handbag camera for all my photography as my Canon is too heavy to hold.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Well done, Wendy. This is so lovely and shows it is not necessary to have a huge camera to obtain great shots. Hope you get some relief for your hands soon.
August 4th, 2021  
Dawn ace
So sorry to hear Wendy I too hope you get relief ASAP .
A lovely capture
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise