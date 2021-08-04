Sign up
Photo 1933
Common Darter.
Taken from my doorstep and trying to not let my hand shake.
Since my hands have been so swollen and numb I have reverted back to my small handbag camera for all my photography as my Canon is too heavy to hold.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
Tags
insect
,
dragonfly
,
common-darter
Hazel
ace
Well done, Wendy. This is so lovely and shows it is not necessary to have a huge camera to obtain great shots. Hope you get some relief for your hands soon.
August 4th, 2021
Dawn
ace
So sorry to hear Wendy I too hope you get relief ASAP .
A lovely capture
August 4th, 2021
365 Project
