Previous
Next
Fly In The Daisy. by wendyfrost
Photo 1934

Fly In The Daisy.

I sat in the garden whilst the sun was out for a short while and noticed this insect in the daisy I think it is a fly but it was quite big.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super macro shot Wendy , great detail and clarity . fav
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise