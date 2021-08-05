Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1934
Fly In The Daisy.
I sat in the garden whilst the sun was out for a short while and noticed this insect in the daisy I think it is a fly but it was quite big.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3126
photos
90
followers
56
following
529% complete
View this month »
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th August 2021 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fly
,
insect
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super macro shot Wendy , great detail and clarity . fav
August 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close