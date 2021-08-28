Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1958
Flower and Fly
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3152
photos
95
followers
59
following
536% complete
View this month »
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th August 2021 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
fly
,
insect
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up of the flower and the fly - I love the iridescent blue green of the blue-bottle's body ! fav
September 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close