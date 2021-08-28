Previous
Next
Flower and Fly by wendyfrost
Photo 1958

Flower and Fly

28th August 2021 28th Aug 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
536% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up of the flower and the fly - I love the iridescent blue green of the blue-bottle's body ! fav
September 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise