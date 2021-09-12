Previous
Stained Glass. by wendyfrost
Photo 1971

Stained Glass.

A stained glass window taken on my recent visit to Peterborough Cathedral .
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
540% complete

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous window.
September 12th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am always mesmerized with stained glass windows - I remember as a child too young to understand the sermon sitting in the family pew at our chapel and I would keep myself amused by looking and admiring the wonderful colours and images in the windows ! fav
September 12th, 2021  
Suzie Townsend ace
How beautiful!
September 12th, 2021  
Hazel ace
A great representation of this beautiful window!
September 12th, 2021  
