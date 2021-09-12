Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1971
Stained Glass.
A stained glass window taken on my recent visit to Peterborough Cathedral .
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3163
photos
95
followers
58
following
540% complete
View this month »
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th August 2021 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
church
,
glass
,
colours
,
stained-glass
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous window.
September 12th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I am always mesmerized with stained glass windows - I remember as a child too young to understand the sermon sitting in the family pew at our chapel and I would keep myself amused by looking and admiring the wonderful colours and images in the windows ! fav
September 12th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
How beautiful!
September 12th, 2021
Hazel
ace
A great representation of this beautiful window!
September 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close