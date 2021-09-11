Sign up
Photo 1972
Dark Dahlia .
A dahlia from last month and I loved the dark maroon colour although it didn't photograph too well.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
I think it is about time I updated my Profile as I start year 8. Quote for photographers...If you Change the way you...
3166
photos
95
followers
58
following
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th August 2021 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
maroon
,
dahlia
