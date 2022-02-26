Previous
Greeting Card and Reflection . by wendyfrost
Photo 2091

Greeting Card and Reflection .

The theme for this weeks Flickr was Post cards and Greeting Cards. I reflected it on a mirror to add a different dimension to the image. .
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

