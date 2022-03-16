Previous
Next
Milton Ferry Bridge by wendyfrost
Photo 2104

Milton Ferry Bridge

From my visit to Ferry Meadows last week and in the distance Milton Ferry bridge which was built to replace the ferry across the river Nene in 1716. Tolls were still being collected in the early 1960 's to use the bridge to get to the next village.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise