First Ladybird This Year.

I enjoyed a visit to the park today as it was the first time I have been out of the house for over a week .The sun was blazing down and it was like a Summers day we sat outside the little cafe and had cake and coffee. My daughter pushed me round in the wheelchair as we looked for photo opportunities. We spied many ladybirds on the Euphorbia they did seem to be enjoying them and probably eating aphids that were on there.