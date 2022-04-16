Sign up
Photo 2129
Funny Packaging .
My Flickr photo for today the theme being "Funny Packaging" - I found these in the garden centre food department I didn't purchase any but had to chuckle to myself.
ps. I re- arranged them on the shelf for a tidier composition.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3349
photos
96
followers
49
following
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
4th April 2022 3:33pm
Tags
funny
,
butt
,
spices
,
massage
,
breast
,
herbs
,
rub
,
packaging
,
seasoning
,
rump
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 16th, 2022
