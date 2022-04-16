Previous
Funny Packaging . by wendyfrost
Photo 2129

Funny Packaging .

My Flickr photo for today the theme being "Funny Packaging" - I found these in the garden centre food department I didn't purchase any but had to chuckle to myself.

ps. I re- arranged them on the shelf for a tidier composition.
16th April 2022

wendy frost

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
April 16th, 2022  
