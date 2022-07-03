Sign up
Photo 2204
Time for a Rest.
A butterfly in my garden resting on a scabious flower.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3429
photos
93
followers
51
following
604% complete
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
200
2202
2203
201
202
2204
2205
203
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
3rd July 2022 12:25pm
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
scabious
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well captured and beautifully presented Wendy ! I love how you have edged the image with purple it really enhances the image ! fav
July 5th, 2022
